Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists counted 49 ways Australia is destroying the ecosystems we hold dear – but there is hope

By Javiera Olivares-Rojas, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Monash University
Jessica Walsh, Lecturer in Conservation Science, Monash University
Australia’s ecosystems face an unprecedented crisis. From rainforests in the continent’s north to the alpine bogs and fens of the alps, ecosystems are being pushed towards collapse.

Why? To date, the reasons for declines across all types of ecosystems have not been well summarised. Our new


