Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many Australians do not like the way politics is reported. Here’s how it can improve

By Caroline Fisher, Associate Professor of Communication, University of Canberra
Aljosha Karim Schapals, Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
David Nolan, Associate Professor - Communication and Media, University of Canberra
Kerry McCallum, Professor of Communication and Media Studies, Director, News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Sora Park, Professor of Communication, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Many Australians find political news off-putting, but it’s vital for our democracy that media outlets work towards making their reporting more accessible and relatable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan: Authorities must immediately release human rights defender Rufat Safarov
~ Scientists counted 49 ways Australia is destroying the ecosystems we hold dear – but there is hope
~ France’s government has fallen and political chaos has returned. Here are 3 scenarios for what could happen next
~ ‘It’s the worst feeling’ – young New Zealanders regret their vaping addictions but feel unsupported to quit
~ Spotify Wrapped is about more than what songs you listen to – it’s about what makes you you
~ NZ school science results improve – but international testing highlights a stubborn socioeconomic gap
~ Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ disrupts popular narratives of Mumbai
~ How a director of national intelligence helps a president stay on top of threats from around the world
~ Social media platforms are throttling access to news – with far-reaching implications for democracy
~ Microsoft, TikTok and AI are ‘disrupting’ book publishing. But do we want their effortless art?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter