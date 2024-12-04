Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France’s government has fallen and political chaos has returned. Here are 3 scenarios for what could happen next

By Romain Fathi, Senior Lecturer, School of History, ANU / Chercheur Associé at the Centre d’Histoire de Sciences Po, Australian National University
France’s minority government led by right-wing Prime Minister Michel Barnier has been ousted in a no-confidence vote, the latest shock to the country’s deadlocked political system in a turbulent six months.

The no confidence vote was supported by an unlikely, sizeable coalition of French MPs from the far left, left and far right.

The move comes after a Barnier government challenge to the French lower house, the National Assembly. With the National Assembly not likely to support


© The Conversation -
