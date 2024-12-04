Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘It’s the worst feeling’ – young New Zealanders regret their vaping addictions but feel unsupported to quit

By Anna DeMello, Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Otago
Many young vapers feel regret, guilt and intense self-blame for becoming addicted. A new study shows they feel stigmatised and hide their vaping to avoid judgement, increasing feelings of isolation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
