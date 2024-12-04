Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ school science results improve – but international testing highlights a stubborn socioeconomic gap

By Cathy Buntting, Director, Wilf Malcolm Institute of Educational Research, University of Waikato
Less than a month since the government paused New Zealand’s science curriculum refresh, an international study puts our students in the middle of the pack – with worrying results for poorer schools.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘It’s the worst feeling’ – young New Zealanders regret their vaping addictions but feel unsupported to quit
~ Spotify Wrapped is about more than what songs you listen to – it’s about what makes you you
~ Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ disrupts popular narratives of Mumbai
~ How a director of national intelligence helps a president stay on top of threats from around the world
~ Social media platforms are throttling access to news – with far-reaching implications for democracy
~ Microsoft, TikTok and AI are ‘disrupting’ book publishing. But do we want their effortless art?
~ Chatbots won’t help anyone make weapons of mass destruction. But other AI systems just might
~ The genetic risk of depression is a stronger predictor of heart problems in women than men: new research
~ Australia boasts some of the world’s most stunning beetles. Look out for these 5 beauties this summer
~ NZ is consulting the public on regulations for puberty blockers – this should be a medical decision not a political one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter