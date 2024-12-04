The genetic risk of depression is a stronger predictor of heart problems in women than men: new research
By Jiayue-Clara Jiang, Postdoctoral Researcher in Human Genomics, The University of Queensland
Sonia Shah, National Heart Foundation Future Leader Fellow, The University of Queensland
Women with a higher genetic risk of depression are more likely to develop heart disease – even if they’ve never had a diagnosis of depression or other psychiatric disorders.
- Wednesday, December 4, 2024