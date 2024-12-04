Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The genetic risk of depression is a stronger predictor of heart problems in women than men: new research

By Jiayue-Clara Jiang, Postdoctoral Researcher in Human Genomics, The University of Queensland
Sonia Shah, National Heart Foundation Future Leader Fellow, The University of Queensland
Women with a higher genetic risk of depression are more likely to develop heart disease – even if they’ve never had a diagnosis of depression or other psychiatric disorders.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
