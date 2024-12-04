Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Civilians at Risk Amid Renewed Hostilities

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The outbreak of major hostilities in northern Syria beginning on November 27, 2024, raises concerns that civilians face a real risk of serious abuses at the hands of opposition armed groups and the Syrian government, Human Rights Watch said today. All parties to the conflict should abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, including by only directing attacks against military objectives, taking all feasible precautions to avoid civilian casualties, and ensuring civilians can flee the fighting safely. On November 27, Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS),…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ disrupts popular narratives of Mumbai
~ How a director of national intelligence helps a president stay on top of threats from around the world
~ Social media platforms are throttling access to news – with far-reaching implications for democracy
~ Microsoft, TikTok and AI are ‘disrupting’ book publishing. But do we want their effortless art?
~ Chatbots won’t help anyone make weapons of mass destruction. But other AI systems just might
~ The genetic risk of depression is a stronger predictor of heart problems in women than men: new research
~ Australia boasts some of the world’s most stunning beetles. Look out for these 5 beauties this summer
~ NZ is consulting the public on regulations for puberty blockers – this should be a medical decision not a political one
~ Prenatal supplements largely lack the recommended amount of omega-3 fatty acids to help prevent preterm birth − new research
~ Geneticists have finally solved the mystery of Garfield’s orange coat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter