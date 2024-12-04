Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Geneticists have finally solved the mystery of Garfield’s orange coat

By Lluís Montoliu, Investigador científico del CSIC, Centro Nacional de Biotecnología (CNB - CSIC)
Garfield, star of the eponymous comic strip created by Jim Davis in 1978, is, like many of the cats that roam our homes, orange. He is orange in the same way that some people are redheaded, some horses are brown, or some dogs are Irish setters, but there is one important difference.

For all other animals, including redheaded humans, we know what causes this characteristic colour, but surprisingly, we didn’t know what causes it in cats – and felines in general – until now.

Two papers have just been published on bioRxiv – one of the most popular pre-publication repositories…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prenatal supplements largely lack the recommended amount of omega-3 fatty acids to help prevent preterm birth − new research
~ South Africa’s new research guidelines are not a green light for heritable human genome editing
~ How mother’s diet affects baby’s health: What insights from different cultures can tell us
~ Sexual identity is more fluid than previously thought, says twelve-year study
~ Deep seabed mining: Bad for biodiversity and terrible for the economy
~ Why your personality might be affecting your salary – and how it shapes the gender pay gap
~ Conclave: tight thriller about Vatican power politics chimes with a year of elections
~ How home fragrances can impact indoor air quality – and your health
~ Delhi’s annual air pollution has become a human-made calamity
~ The Russia-Iran-Assad ‘axis of the vulnerable’ is cracking in Syria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter