Human Rights Observatory

Sexual identity is more fluid than previously thought, says twelve-year study

By Willi Zhang, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Global Public Health, Karolinska Institutet
Nearly 16% of people changed their sexual identity over a 12-year period, according to a new study I conducted with my colleagues, involving around 35,000 residents of Stockholm County. This challenges long-held beliefs about sexual identity being largely fixed.

Between 2010 and 2021, we found that 15.7% of people aged 18 and older in Stockholm experienced shifts in their sexual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
