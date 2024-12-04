Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why your personality might be affecting your salary – and how it shapes the gender pay gap

By Weilong Zhang, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Cambridge
When we think about what affects wages, we often focus on education, work experience or even sheer luck. But what about personality traits? Are they simply part of who we are, or do they play a larger role in determining our labour market success?

Recent research my colleagues and I conducted explores this question, uncovering how personality influences pay and job prospects – and even helps explain part of the persistent gender wage gap.

Using data from Germany’s Socio-Economic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prenatal supplements largely lack the recommended amount of omega-3 fatty acids to help prevent preterm birth − new research
~ Geneticists have finally solved the mystery of Garfield’s orange coat
~ South Africa’s new research guidelines are not a green light for heritable human genome editing
~ How mother’s diet affects baby’s health: What insights from different cultures can tell us
~ Sexual identity is more fluid than previously thought, says twelve-year study
~ Deep seabed mining: Bad for biodiversity and terrible for the economy
~ Conclave: tight thriller about Vatican power politics chimes with a year of elections
~ How home fragrances can impact indoor air quality – and your health
~ Delhi’s annual air pollution has become a human-made calamity
~ The Russia-Iran-Assad ‘axis of the vulnerable’ is cracking in Syria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter