Human Rights Observatory

How home fragrances can impact indoor air quality – and your health

By Asit Kumar Mishra, Research Fellow in School of Public of Health, University College Cork
Marie Coggins, Senior lecturer in Exposure Science, University of Galway
During winter, many of us use fragrances to help create a cosy, festive feeling in our homes. From gingerbread, cinnamon and pine scented candles to frankincense and myrrh diffusers, it’s becoming increasingly popular to use scents to evoke the Christmas spirit.

The UK home fragrance market generated a revenue of US$685.5 million (£540,965,050 million) in 2023 and is expected to reach US$1,203 million…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
