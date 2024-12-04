Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Delhi’s annual air pollution has become a human-made calamity

By Komali Kantamaneni, Co-Director, United Nations- SPIDER- UK Regional Support Office, Senior Research Fellow, School of Engineering, Preston, UK, University of Central Lancashire
Sigamani Panneer, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University
Delhi’s air pollution is so bad that it’s sometimes hard to discern anything more than a few metres in front of you. And it is affecting people’s health. Breathing is uncomfortable, and one of us (Komali) developed rashes and red eyes on a recent trip to the city.

Our experiences are not unusual. Delhi – officially the National Capital Territory of Delhi – is the world’s second most populated urban area, and is among its most polluted. Air pollution recently went 26…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prenatal supplements largely lack the recommended amount of omega-3 fatty acids to help prevent preterm birth − new research
~ Geneticists have finally solved the mystery of Garfield’s orange coat
~ South Africa’s new research guidelines are not a green light for heritable human genome editing
~ How mother’s diet affects baby’s health: What insights from different cultures can tell us
~ Sexual identity is more fluid than previously thought, says twelve-year study
~ Deep seabed mining: Bad for biodiversity and terrible for the economy
~ Why your personality might be affecting your salary – and how it shapes the gender pay gap
~ Conclave: tight thriller about Vatican power politics chimes with a year of elections
~ How home fragrances can impact indoor air quality – and your health
~ The Russia-Iran-Assad ‘axis of the vulnerable’ is cracking in Syria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter