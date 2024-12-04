Delhi’s annual air pollution has become a human-made calamity
By Komali Kantamaneni, Co-Director, United Nations- SPIDER- UK Regional Support Office, Senior Research Fellow, School of Engineering, Preston, UK, University of Central Lancashire
Sigamani Panneer, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University
Delhi’s air pollution is so bad that it’s sometimes hard to discern anything more than a few metres in front of you. And it is affecting people’s health. Breathing is uncomfortable, and one of us (Komali) developed rashes and red eyes on a recent trip to the city.
Our experiences are not unusual. Delhi – officially the National Capital Territory of Delhi – is the world’s second most populated urban area, and is among its most polluted. Air pollution recently went 26…
- Wednesday, December 4, 2024