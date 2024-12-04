Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putin’s nuclear threats aim to scare the west – but Ukraine’s allies are now calling his bluff

By Ruth Deyermond, Senior Lecturer in Post-Soviet Security, King's College London
The outgoing Biden administration recently reversed a ban on Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia. The ban had been imposed by the White House and observed by Washington’s allies out of fear that Russia could escalate the conflict to involve nuclear weapons.

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, responded by signing into law changes…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
