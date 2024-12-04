Looking for work? Your mindset could be hampering your search
By Lauren A. Keating, Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Psychology, EM Lyon Business School
Peter A. Heslin, Professor of Management and Scientia Education Academy Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Some job seekers face the obstacle of restrictive beliefs about their abilities. Research shows that having a growth mindset is key – and that it’s possible to shift toward one.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 4, 2024