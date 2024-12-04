Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why you shouldn’t lie to your children about Father Christmas, according to philosophers

By Joseph Millum, Senior Lecturer, Philosophy, University of St Andrews
For many children, the winter holidays centre on a lie. They’re told that every Christmas Eve, a jolly, elderly man visits all the children in the world. He pops down the chimney, leaves gifts (at least for well-behaved children) and then disappears unseen.

Meanwhile, parents everywhere raise their children to be honest and fret if they start telling lies.

For new parents, the myth of Santa Claus then poses a dilemma. Should you practice what you preach and tell your children the truth? Or is there…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Live updates: UN humanitarians highlight global needs for 2025
~ SABC crisis: South Africa needs its public broadcaster – but who is going to fund it?
~ Looking for work? Your mindset could be hampering your search
~ Smart windows could be the next big thing in renewable heating
~ Wales plans a tourism tax from 2027 – what it means for visitors and communities
~ What happened to Sinn Féin? Ireland’s opposition fails to make electoral breakthrough
~ Zoe Ball suffers from this jaw condition which affects 12% of people – here’s what you need to know about TMD
~ Georgians are protesting their pro-Russian government’s withdrawal from EU accession talks – but Brussels is also at fault
~ Recycling sewage is a sensible way to improve water security – but would you swallow it?
~ Elon Musk wants to give Nigel Farage US$100 million – this is the funding loophole that makes it legal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter