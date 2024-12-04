Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Notre Dame reopens in Paris 5 years after fire – its reconstruction preserves the past and illuminates France’s modern ambitions

By Irit Kleiman, Associate Professor of Romance Studies, Boston University
For the French, the 850-year-old Gothic cathedral has been both a source of inspiration and a symbol of the nation’s glorious past.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
