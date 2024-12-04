Supreme Court could narrow the scope of federal environmental reviews, with less consideration of how projects would contribute to climate change
By J.B. Ruhl, Professor of Law, Director, Program on Law and Innovation, and Co-director, Energy, Environment and Land Use Program, Vanderbilt University
The Supreme Court will consider how far outward federal agencies should look when they analyze how a proposed action could affect the environment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 4, 2024