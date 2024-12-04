Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Warming oceans are changing marine habitats – study explores the impact on thousands of species

By Andreas Schwarz Meyer, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Ecology & Evolutionary Biology, University of Cape Town
Christopher Trisos, Senior Research Fellow in Climate Change Risks, University of Cape Town
Climate change is heating up the ocean and marine species are starting to migrate in search of cooler water. This could throw ecosystems out of balance and disrupt fisheries, leading to a food crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
