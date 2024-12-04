Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: ‘Giga-Projects’ Built on Widespread Labor Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A construction worker passes an advertisement for the King Salman Park gardens and canals development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 14, 2021. © 2021 Tasneem Alsultan/Bloomberg via Getty Images  Migrant workers in Saudi Arabia are facing widespread abuses, some of which may amount to situations of forced labor, across employment sectors and geographic regions, including at high profile giga-projects funded by or linked to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.FIFA, the international football organization, is set to confirm Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Donna Nelson’s guilty verdict is not an aberration. Japan has a high criminal conviction rate for a reason
~ Year 4 students just achieved their best ever result in a major maths and science test
~ Is weightlifting safe for kids and teens? Here’s what parents need to know
~ SABC crisis: South Africa needs its public broadcaster - but who is going to fund it?
~ South Korea: defeat of president’s attempt to impose martial law shows a robust democracy at work
~ Live updates: Global Humanitarian Overview launch
~ What’s fair in the fight to keep bank branches open and access to cash alive?
~ Australians still feeling pain in the hip-pocket but there are positive signs of growth ahead
~ What should you do if your child’s school has not done well in NAPLAN this year?
~ Greek Surveillance Lawsuit Aims to Silence Journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter