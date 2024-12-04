Is weightlifting safe for kids and teens? Here’s what parents need to know
By Luis Alberto Marco-Contreras, Docente e Investigador en Ciencias de la Actividad Física y del Deporte, Universidad San Jorge
Antonio Cartón Llorente, Profesor e investigador en Fisioterapia y Ciencias del Deporte, Universidad San Jorge
More and more children and teenagers are hitting the gym, but there are many misconceptions surrounding young people and strength training.
- Wednesday, December 4, 2024