Live updates: Global Humanitarian Overview launch

Every year, the launch of the Global Humanitarian Overview is an opportunity to highlight where needs are greatest - and how much funding is needed to help some of the most vulnerable people on earth. We'll be bringing you news from the events taking place in Kuwait, Nairobi and Geneva, hosted by the UN's new Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher. UN News app users can follow here. 


~ What’s fair in the fight to keep bank branches open and access to cash alive?
~ Australians still feeling pain in the hip-pocket but there are positive signs of growth ahead
~ What should you do if your child’s school has not done well in NAPLAN this year?
~ Greek Surveillance Lawsuit Aims to Silence Journalism
~ India: Police Raid Rights Group in Delhi
~ Abandoned in the Sahara: Is Algeria turning the desert into a migrant graveyard?
~ ICRC Statement on Threats
~ ICRC: Humanitarian aid remains an urgent necessity to alleviate the tide of suffering in Gaza
~ The dispute causing empty shelves at Woolies is a test case for companies using AI and automation on workers
~ South Korea had martial law for 6 hours. Why did this happen and what can we expect now?
