Human Rights Observatory

What’s fair in the fight to keep bank branches open and access to cash alive?

By Lee Smales, Associate Professor, Finance, The University of Western Australia
Letting the banks charge their own extra fees might be a non-starter. The government has some other ideas, including a cash mandate and a possible new rural services levy to keep branches open.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
