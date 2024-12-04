Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What should you do if your child’s school has not done well in NAPLAN this year?

By Jessica Holloway, Senior Research DECRA Fellow, Institute for Learning Sciences and Teacher Education, Australian Catholic University
NAPLAN 2024 results for individual schools were released on Wednesday.

This follows national and individual student results earlier this year.

This is an opportunity for schools to identify areas for growth or improvement. But while these results can provide valuable insights,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Live updates: Global Humanitarian Overview launch
~ What’s fair in the fight to keep bank branches open and access to cash alive?
~ Australians still feeling pain in the hip-pocket but there are positive signs of growth ahead
~ Greek Surveillance Lawsuit Aims to Silence Journalism
~ India: Police Raid Rights Group in Delhi
~ Abandoned in the Sahara: Is Algeria turning the desert into a migrant graveyard?
~ ICRC Statement on Threats
~ ICRC: Humanitarian aid remains an urgent necessity to alleviate the tide of suffering in Gaza
~ The dispute causing empty shelves at Woolies is a test case for companies using AI and automation on workers
~ South Korea had martial law for 6 hours. Why did this happen and what can we expect now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter