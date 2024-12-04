Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greek Surveillance Lawsuit Aims to Silence Journalism

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A kiosk with newspapers in Athens, Greece, December 22, 2022. © 2022 Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto/Shutterstock On December 5, a court in Athens will hear a defamation lawsuit against journalists who exposed state surveillance by Greek authorities. The case, brought by Grigoris Dimitriadis, nephew of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, fits into the category of cases referred to as “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPPs), whose primary purpose is to deter critical reporting.Dimitriadis filed the lawsuit against the newspaper Efimerida…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
