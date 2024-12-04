Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Police Raid Rights Group in Delhi

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Indian Dalit rights activists protest against the police raid and illegal arrest of human right activists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) during a protest in New Delhi, August 29, 2018.  © 2018 Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Indian police in Delhi on November 29, 2024 carried out a politically motivated raid on the offices of the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), Human Rights Watch said today. The action appeared to be part of the government’s crackdown against groups that criticize speech that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
