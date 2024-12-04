Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abandoned in the Sahara: Is Algeria turning the desert into a migrant graveyard?

By El Mehdi Boufaddi
Forced to cross the Sahara, migrants grapple with extreme heat and climate disasters. Amid EU-backed deportations, their plight reflects a global failure to safeguard human rights and dignity.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
