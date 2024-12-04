Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The dispute causing empty shelves at Woolies is a test case for companies using AI and automation on workers

By Tom Barnes, Principal Research Fellow, Institute for Humanities and Social Sciences, Australian Catholic University
The use of AI and wearable technologies to speed up work and monitor employees is becoming more widespread in businesses around the world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
