Human Rights Observatory

What short-lived martial law says about South Korean democracy and the position of President Yoon

By Myunghee Lee, Assistant Professor, Michigan State University
During a whirlwind few hours in South Korean politics, President Yoon Suk Yeol placed the country under martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, only to lift it just a short while later.

It marked the first time that a South Korean leader has imposed the emergency power since 1979. And although…





