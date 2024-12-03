Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ginger, tortie, calico – the mystery gene responsible for orange colour in cat coats has been found

By Frank Nicholas, Emeritus Professor of Animal Genetics, University of Sydney
Imke Tammen, Associate Professor Animal Biotechnology, University of Sydney
Leslie A. Lyons, Gilbreath-McLorn Endowed Professor of Comparative Medicine, University of Missouri-Columbia
The ginger colour in cats’ coats has a curious link to being male or female. Now, scientists have finally pinpointed the gene responsible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
