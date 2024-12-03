Tolerance.ca
Trademarks that will never be used can be ‘bad faith’ business – a UK case has lessons for NZ and Australia

By Rob Batty, Associate Professor, Business School, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
TV companies trademarking whips, drinks companies trademarking sausage machines? A long-running British court battle puts the spotlight on the flaws in trademark registration systems.The Conversation


