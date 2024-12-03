Tolerance.ca
Belgian Ruling a Landmark Win for Reparations Movement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Clockwise from top left, Simone Ngalula, Monique Bitu Bingi, Lea Tavares Mujinga, Noelle Verbeeken and Marie-Jose Loshiborn, who were born in Congo when the country was under Belgian rule and were taken away from their mothers, successfully sued the Belgian state for crimes against humanity. © 2021 Francisco Seco/AP Photo On December 2, the Brussels Court of Appeal found the Belgian government guilty of crimes against humanity in Congo during Belgian colonial rule and ordered it to pay compensation as a form of reparation.This landmark win for the reparations movement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
