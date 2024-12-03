Tolerance.ca
Afghanistan’s Taliban Ban Medical Training for Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pregnant women wait in the corridor of the maternity hospital run by Doctors Without Borders in Khost, Afghanistan, December 8, 2023. © 2023 Kobra Akbaro/AFP via Getty Images This week the Taliban in Afghanistan closed one of the last remaining loopholes in their ban on education for older girls and women by forbidding them from attending institutions offering medical education.The Taliban have also banned women in some provinces from being treated by male medical professionals, which means that this new decree, halting the training of new female healthcare workers,…


© Human Rights Watch -
