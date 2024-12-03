Gregg Wallace allegations again show how vulnerable TV industry is to abusive working practices
By Christa van Raalte, Associate Professor of Film and Television, Bournemouth University
Richard Wallis, Principal Academic in Media Production, Faculty of Media & Communication, Bournemouth University
The kind of inappropriate behaviour that MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has been accused of will be very familiar to many working in the British TV industry. As researchers of working practices in the sector, we’ve encountered what can seem like an endless stream of stories of improper or abusive practices. Sadly, the underlying structures and cultures of the TV industry make such behaviour almost inevitable.
Wallace has been accused of inappropriately sexual behaviour, jokes and remarks during the making…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 3rd 2024