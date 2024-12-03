Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The best and worst meat replacements for your health, your wallet and the planet – new research

By Marco Springmann, Senior Researcher on Environment and Health, University of Oxford
By now it’s well established that meat and dairy are at least partly to blame for the climate crisis. And without coming off our addiction to animal products, we won’t be able to avoid dangerous levels of global heating.

What is less clear is what to replace your burger and cheese with. What’s best for your health and the planet? And what about your wallet? These are the questions I tried to answer in a new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
