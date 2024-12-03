Global markets are likely to withstand a Trump-led US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement
By Mona Mashhadi Rajabi, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Martina Linnenluecke, Professor of Environmental Finance at UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Tom Smith, Professor, Department of Applied Finance, Macquarie University
New research examining how net-zero announcements from the US, UK, and China affected global financial markets could help forecast what the future may hold, if the US pulls back on its commitments.
- Tuesday, December 3rd 2024