Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Too many Australian students don’t have the basic technology they need for school – here are 5 ways to fix this

By Azadeh Dastyari, Professor of Human Rights Law, Western Sydney University
New research on New South Wales students shows many do not have access to computers and the support they need to use them. This means they risk falling behind.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
