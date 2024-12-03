Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Anonymous’ voting software used by some of Australia’s biggest companies is flawed, new investigation reveals

By Priya Dev, Lecturer, Research School of Finance, Actuarial Studies & Statistics, Australian National University
Vanessa Teague, Adjunct Associate Professor, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Australian National University
Secret ballots have long been fundamental to democracy, ensuring the integrity of elections in both government and corporate settings. Traditionally, votes are cast on physical paper, creating a clear separation between the voter’s identity and their choice. This anonymity protects individuals from vote-buying, intimidation or retaliation.

But what happens when the system moves online? Recently the Australian National University opted for an online ballot to decide a contentious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New modelling shows how Trump’s trade tariffs will hurt – and help – New Zealand
~ In Malaysia, expressing support for Hamas has long been a means to secure political power – but that’s starting to change
~ Why being close to a cycle network can boost house prices
~ Gregg Wallace allegations again show how vulnerable TV industry is to abusive working practices
~ Being admitted to hospital after taking hallucinogens increases the risk of schizophrenia more than threefold
~ The best and worst meat replacements for your health, your wallet and the planet – new research
~ What the Notre Dame restoration says about France’s past – and its future
~ Better ways to recover metals needed for technology from electronic waste could benefit the environment and human health
~ Best Books of 2024: our experts share their standout reads
~ Global markets are likely to withstand a Trump-led US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter