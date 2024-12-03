Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa has taken over the G20 presidency from Brazil – what lessons can it learn?

By Laura Carvalho, Associate Professor of Economics, Universidade de São Paulo (USP)
South Africa has taken over the presidency of the world’s premier economic forum, the G20, from Brazil. The G20 presidency operates on a troika system made up of the current, previous and next holders. The three members cooperate with one another in preparing for an annual summit. This means that South Africa will be working with Brazil and the US (2026 presidency).

The G20 members –…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russian rouble collapse exposes deep problems in the country’s economy
~ Why Ireland’s government was one of the few worldwide to be re-elected this year
~ Jet zero? Why net zero in aviation can’t get off the ground
~ How we found a long-lost first world war vessel beneath Irish waters
~ Boomeranging: why some adults stay closely tied to their parents’ home — and how to keep the peace
~ Five ways to predict the future from around the world – from spider divination to bibliomancy
~ From toasted skin syndrome to third degree burns – the dangers of hot water bottles
~ Wildland firefighters face up to $20,000 pay cut if Congress doesn’t act − that’s taking a toll on a workforce already under stress
~ We surveyed hundreds of vacationers to confirm this ancient wisdom: The journey matters as much as the destination
~ New IRS funding boosted tax enforcement and improved taxpayer services during the Biden administration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS