Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian rouble collapse exposes deep problems in the country’s economy

By Nasir Aminu, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Finance, Cardiff Metropolitan University
The Russian rouble dropped to 110 against the US dollar on November 27, its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine. It has since rallied slightly, but the rouble is still down by 8% against the dollar over the past month. This is not a one-off event; it is part of a developing crisis that is affecting Russia’s economy.

Russia’s currency has been highly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
