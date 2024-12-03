Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Ireland’s government was one of the few worldwide to be re-elected this year

By Lisa Keenan, Assistant Professor in Political Science , Trinity College Dublin
Gail McElroy, Professor in Political Science, Trinity College Dublin
At the end of a year that saw parties around the world punished by voters, Ireland’s centre-right Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have managed to avoid the incumbents’ curse.

The coalition partners’ combined first preference votes fell by just 0.4 points – to 42.7% – compared with the 2020 general election. This is a remarkable result, given the high cost of living and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
