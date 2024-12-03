Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jet zero? Why net zero in aviation can’t get off the ground

By Mark Toon, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Strategy, Cardiff University
The aviation industry is racing against time to meet its 2050 net zero target. But soaring passenger numbers and limited progress on sustainable technology leave it at risk of falling short.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa has taken over the G20 presidency from Brazil – what lessons can it learn?
~ Russian rouble collapse exposes deep problems in the country’s economy
~ Why Ireland’s government was one of the few worldwide to be re-elected this year
~ How we found a long-lost first world war vessel beneath Irish waters
~ Boomeranging: why some adults stay closely tied to their parents’ home — and how to keep the peace
~ Five ways to predict the future from around the world – from spider divination to bibliomancy
~ From toasted skin syndrome to third degree burns – the dangers of hot water bottles
~ Wildland firefighters face up to $20,000 pay cut if Congress doesn’t act − that’s taking a toll on a workforce already under stress
~ We surveyed hundreds of vacationers to confirm this ancient wisdom: The journey matters as much as the destination
~ New IRS funding boosted tax enforcement and improved taxpayer services during the Biden administration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter