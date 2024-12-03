Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to predict the future from around the world – from spider divination to bibliomancy

By Michelle Aroney, Research Fellow in Early Modern History, University of Oxford
David Zeitlyn, Professor of Social Anthropology, University of Oxford
Anthropologists and historians study divination because it sheds light on the fears and anxieties of particular cultures, many of which are universal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa has taken over the G20 presidency from Brazil – what lessons can it learn?
~ Russian rouble collapse exposes deep problems in the country’s economy
~ Why Ireland’s government was one of the few worldwide to be re-elected this year
~ Jet zero? Why net zero in aviation can’t get off the ground
~ How we found a long-lost first world war vessel beneath Irish waters
~ Boomeranging: why some adults stay closely tied to their parents’ home — and how to keep the peace
~ From toasted skin syndrome to third degree burns – the dangers of hot water bottles
~ Wildland firefighters face up to $20,000 pay cut if Congress doesn’t act − that’s taking a toll on a workforce already under stress
~ We surveyed hundreds of vacationers to confirm this ancient wisdom: The journey matters as much as the destination
~ New IRS funding boosted tax enforcement and improved taxpayer services during the Biden administration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter