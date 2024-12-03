Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From toasted skin syndrome to third degree burns – the dangers of hot water bottles

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Who doesn’t love to cosy up with a hot water bottle during the colder months? Hot water bottles are a quick, easy and cost effective way of staying warm in winter – but they can also cause serious injury.

In the UK, there were 5,944 burn injuries from hot water bottles between 2014 and 2023. For example, in 2022, Sharon Portingale sustained third degree burns after taking her hot water bottle to bed. In 2021,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
