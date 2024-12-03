Wildland firefighters face up to $20,000 pay cut if Congress doesn’t act − that’s taking a toll on a workforce already under stress
By Robin Verble, Professor of Biology, Environmental Science Program Director, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Firefighters work long hours to protect communities, often in dangerous conditions and for low starting pay. Surveys show the impact that can have on their physical and mental health.
- Tuesday, December 3rd 2024