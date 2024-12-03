NEOWISE, the NASA mission that cataloged objects around Earth for over a decade, has come to an end
By Toshi Hirabayashi, Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Yaeji Kim, Postdoctoral Associate in Astronomy, University of Maryland
Once the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer couldn’t survey widely anymore, NASA scientists switched gears and began using the spacecraft for planetary defense.
- Tuesday, December 3rd 2024