Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are trans women ‘biologically male’? The answer is complicated

By G. Samantha Rosenthal, Visiting Assistant Professor of American History, Washington and Lee University
Republicans are seeking to define ‘sex’ in federal law. But after centuries of debate, doctors, scientists and judges haven’t come to a clear consensus on what the definition of sex should be.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
