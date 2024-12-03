Tolerance.ca
African migrants can drive growth in their home countries – but three barriers stand in the way

By Franzisca Zanker, Senior research fellow, Arnold Bergstraesser Institute
Amanda Bisong, PhD candidate, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
The idea that migration is closely linked to development has long been pervasive on the African continent.

The main reason for this is that migrants – those travelling from rural to urban areas, as well as across borders – send home remittances. This money helps to pay for houses, school fees, hospital visits, weddings and funerals, to name just a few of its uses.

Scholars and policy makers acknowledge that remittances vastly outweigh development assistance. Take


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
