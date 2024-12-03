Leading the charge: how regenerative business leadership can improve social, environmental, and economic systems
By Eric Coorens, Senior Researcher, Avans University of Applied Sciences, Audencia
Céline Legrand, Professeure en Compétences comportementales (Soft skills), Audencia
Kaj Morel, Aanjager Betekeniseconomie | Expert Identiteitsmarketing, Avans Hogeschool, Audencia
Regenerative business empowers communities, boosts resilience, and can improve the environment. The RIFT model can help CEOs drive this shift, balancing profit with purpose for lasting, net-positive impact.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 3rd 2024