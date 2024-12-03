Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICRC: Humanitarian aid remains an urgent necessity to alleviate the tide of suffering in Gaza

Speech delivered by Régis Savioz of the International Committee of the Red Cross at the Cairo Ministerial Conference to Enhance the Humanitarian Response to Gaza, 2 December 2024


Read complete article

© International Committee of the Red Cross -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria escalation: Deadly attacks continue, healthcare and access compromised
~ Your personality changes when you speak another language, but that’s not always a bad thing
~ Robert Sobukwe in his own words: new book shows the complexity of the formidable South African pan-Africanist leader’s views
~ Canada: Abuse, Bias Against Immigration Detainees with Disabilities
~ South Africa has taken over the G20 presidency from Brazil - what lessons can it learn?
~ View from The Hill: Paul Fletcher’s rant against the teals risks insulting voters the Liberals need to win
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Simon Birmingham on Liberal moderates, regrets, and Donald Trump
~ South Africa’s poverty relief grant should be increased rather than paid to be more people – economists explain why
~ With the world distracted by conflicts elsewhere, the Syrian civil war flares up again
~ Ugandan Disability Rights Mental Health Advocate Honored
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter