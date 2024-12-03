Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Your personality changes when you speak another language, but that’s not always a bad thing

By Mari Mar Boillos Pereira, Profesora contratada doctora de la Facultad de Educación de Bilbao, Universidad del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea
Ana Blanco Canales, Profesora Titular de Lengua Española, Universidad de Alcalá
Have you ever wondered whether the language you speak influences the way you see the world? Well, according to a number of studies in psycholinguistics, cognitive psychology and linguistic anthropology, it does. Languages don’t just allow us to communicate – they also shape our perception of what surrounds us, and ourselves.

Over half of the world's population uses two or more languages in their day to day lives. Whether this is because of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
